Master Gardeners Garden Day-Spring Fling

University of Illinois Master Gardeners will be hosting an annual Spring Fling/Garden Day on Saturday, April 14 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Hoffman Community Center, 110 East Park Avenue, Hoffman, Ill.

“After the long winter I have not met anyone who is not yearning for spring to get here both gardeners and non-gardeners alike,’ states Gail DeVilbiss, Extension agriculture and natural resource coordinator. The garden day is organized as a learning and social event to bring together area gardeners and naturalists of all levels from beginner to ‘master’. There is a wide variety of topics to entice just about any outdoor enthusiast.

This year’s Spring Fling has something for everyone. Sessions will include “Creating an Eatable Landscape” with Extension Educator Dr. Laurie George; “The World of Daffodils” with Horticulturist Jason Delaney; “Plants and Trees if You Please” with Plant Specialist Bruce Buehrig; and “Choosing and Finding the ‘Right’ Native Plants for your Landscape” with Illinois Master Naturalist Charlie Pitts. Master volunteers and staff will share local projects they are involved with in local communities. In addition to the scheduled sessions, there will be additional information available throughout the day. Each Extension office will share a display that has the common theme of “attracting wildlife to your property”; this display is always a favorite of the attendees. Master Gardeners will also staff a Help Desk booth, where participants may bring their questions and get assistance to have a successful garden season.

There is a modest fee to attend this program and will include all talks, lunch and door prizes. Register on line at http://web.extension.illinois.edu/bcjmw/ or by calling 618-526-4551 by April 5.