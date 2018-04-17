Mulberry Grove FFA Annual Banquet

Members of the Mulberry Grove FFA chapter were recently honored at the annual banquet.

The Chapter Degree was presented to Trista Koertge.

R-Farm scholarships went to Ross Tompkins, Delainey Enloe and Krista Waters, and Tompkins received the Brett Schewe Memorial Scholarship.

Chapter scholars included senior Jenna Koonce, junior Chandler Hans, sophomore Kim Bone, and freshmen Blake Harnetiaux and Brooke Tompkins.

Lydia Stief and Brooke Tompkins received Star Greenhand honors.

FFA officers for 2018-19 were installed. They are Hannah Albert as president, Bethany Miller as vice president, Blake Harnetiaux as secretary, Cheyenne Tedrick as treasurer, Lydia Stief as reporter, Brooke Tompkins as sentinel, Brittney McMillin as historian, Trista Koertge as chaplain and Wyatt Criner as farm manager.

Members receiving their Greenhand Degree were Kathryn Criner, Amil Ganaway, Blake Harnetiaux, Caitlin Hebenstreit, Samantha Hootselle, Pheonix Johnson, Alexis Kelley, Brittney McMillin, Angela Steiner, Lydia Stief, Cheyenne Tedrick, and Brooke Tompkins.

The Mulberry Grove FFA adviser is Matt Elam.