Mulberry Grove Prom Coronation

“Tale As Old As Time” was the theme of the 2018 Mulberry Grove High School prom Saturday night.

The highlight was the coronation of the prom king and queen. Click below to hear Hannah Albert make the announcements:

Queen Destiny Bernard is the daughter of Tony and Kristin Williams. King Trevis Bohannon is the son of Michael and Erica Bohannon.

Other queen candidates were Reauna Stiff and Delaney Enloe, and the other king candidates were Joe Archibald and Jason Kennedy.

The retiring prom queen and king were Jade Koertge and Dawson Enloe.