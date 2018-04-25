Mulberry Grove School Board Hires New Superintendent

At the Monday meeting of the Mulberry Grove Board of Education and following a closed session, the board hired Mr. Stephen Phillips to replace current Superintendent Brad Turner who accepted a position at Nashville. Mr. Phillips is currently Principal of South Central High School and will begin his tenure at Mulberry Grove July 1, 2018.

In the financial report, Turner said fund balances still look good. General state aid payments are still arriving on time and he said the second categorical state aid payment for transportation and special education was just released and has already been received by the district.

Representatives of the school psychology class proposed an addition to the school handbook and smoking policy to add “e-cigarettes” to the no-smoking policy. The board agreed by consensus to add the proposal to the school policy.

Following the closed session, the board ratified a 4-year contract with the Mulberry Grove Education Association. They approved Kim Greenwood substitute cook, accepted Brian Cook’s resignation as yearbook sponsor and Jamie Hubbard’s resignation as bus driver both effective at the end of this school year. The board approved a 1-year contract extension for Bobby Koontz, extending his contract through 2020-2021 and hired Chrissy Matthews district nurse for the 2018-2019 school year.