In mid-February, local residents celebrated the 8th grade Greenville Bluejays’ state basketball championship.

Now, everyone who passes through Greenville on Illinois Rt. 127 will know it.

This week, the Illinois Department of Transportation put up signs at the entrances to Greenville on Rt. 127.

The signs state “Greenville Junior High School 2018 IESA 8th Grade Boys Basketball Champions.”