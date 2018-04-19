New Building For Simple Room

The Simple Room in Greenville is celebrating its 35th anniversary of providing Christ-centered programming for spiritual, physical, mental and social development for young people.

Part of the anniversary excitement is the fact that a new building is being constructed to house the Simple Room.

Laura Gaffney, director of marketing and communications, said demolition has started on the old property and officials hope to break ground on the new facility soon.

Gaffney said the Simple Room will double in size in the new building, which will be behind the current facility.

Gaffney said it is hoped the building will be ready for use this year.

Simple Room officials expressed their gratitude to those who have contributed to the capitol campaign.

The Simple Room is located at the intersection of Fourth Street and Franklin Avenue in Greenville.