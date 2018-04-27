New Unit 1 Superintendent Stephen Phillips

Mulberry Grove Unit 1 will have a new superintendent this summer.

Stephen Phillips was recently hired by the Unit 1 school board to replace Brad Turner, who has resigned to take the superintendent’s job in Nashville, IL.

Phillips is currently principal at South Central High School in Farina.

He told WGEL he started teaching at the age of 37. He first taught at Sandoval for a few years then moved to South Central Middle and High Schools. His father was a school board member and he said his mindset has always been school-related.

Jeff Leidel talked to Phillips about stepping into his first superintendent job. He said he’s always wanted to end his career as a superintendent and he’s not looking at retirement for several years. He said Mulberry Grove is a fantastic fit for him.

Stephen Phillips will officially begin as Mulberry Grove Superintendent on July 1. He said he’s really looking forward to this next step.

