One Flown To STL Hospital Following Accident

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department reports Samuel L. Ankrom, age 26, of Highland, was the driver injured in a one-car crash about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The car overturned on Millersburg Road at Airport Avenue.

The Greenville Fire Protection District’s rescue squad was sent to the scene in addition to Bond County EMS and sheriff’s deputies.

Greenville Fire Chief Dennis Wise said rescue squad members forced open a door with the spreader equipment to extricate Ankrom from the wrecked vehicle.

An Air Evac helicopter landed on the road and flew Ankrom to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis for treatment of injuries.