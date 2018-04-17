Openings Remain For KC Licensed Practical Nursing Program

Kaskaskia College has openings remaining for the Fall 2018 semester for its Licensed Practical Nursing Program according to Julie Obermark, Associate Dean of Nursing and Health Sciences

KC’s Licensed Practical Nurse program has prepared over 1,296 LPN’s since 1980 for a career in healthcare. In just 11 months students can start their career in a variety of settings including hospitals, long-term care settings, doctors’ offices and outpatient clinics, home health, or hospice.

The program includes state-of-the-art simulation lab, board exam pass rates above state and national average.

For further program information, contact Kim Storm, LPN Program Coordinator at 618.545.3332 or by email at kstorm@kaskaskia.edu; or visit the program website at www.kaskaskia.edu/Nursing/LPN.