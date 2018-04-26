PHOTOS: Greenville FPD Battles Bowman Drive Fire

As reported earlier this week in our Bond County Area News, Greenville firefighters battled a fire of undetermined origin in a modular home located behind the former Jumpin’ Jimmy’s along East Bowman Drive Tuesday morning.

A passerby noticed smoke and contacted authorities.

Fire Chief Dennis Wise said when firemen arrived the building was filled with smoke, but the fire was quickly put out. The fire started in the living room, burning a wall and a hole in the floor. Other items were also burned.

While the house was not a total loss, firemen estimated damage at $10,000. Greenville firemen received mutual aid from the Mulberry Grove department.

Chief Wise reported a lot of time was spent trying to pinpoint a cause for the fire, but none was found.