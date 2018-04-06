The 9th annual Puttin’ On The Ritz For Fritz, to benefit the Bond County Humane Society, is set for April 27 at the Greenville First Presbyterian Church.

Gayle Wise, event coordinator, told us the event will feature a catered lasagna meal, followed by performances from local high school students. Tickets are $15 for adults and $7.50 for those 12 and under. They can be purchased at Watson’s, Bradford National Bank’s downtown location, and in the afternoon at the humane society office.

Click below to hear more:

The humane society is raising funds to finish and equip its new cat shelter.