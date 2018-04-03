Rare Weather Occurrences Lead To Volatile Weather This Afternoon

Snow in April…temperatures rising by up to 15 degrees overnight…several inches of rain…flash flooding…severe thunderstorms…the last two days have seen a lot of significant weather events. But just how rare are the occurrences we’ve seen over the past few days?

WGEL’s Ryan Mifflin talked today with National Weather Service Meteorologist Jared Maples, who said April snow is, in fact a rarity, as were the cold temperatures yesterday.

As for this afternoon and early evening, Maples said showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop along a cold front early this afternoon. Storms may quickly become severe with large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes possible. The main threat area will be across portions of southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois.

We'll have our full forecast coming up later in this news report.