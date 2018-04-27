Remains Are Not Missing Macoupin County Woman

Illinois State Police held a press conference Thursday regarding the discovery of skeletal remains near Lake Lou Yaeger near Litchfield Wednesday.

The remains were initially discovered by a utility worker who was clearing brush on a hillside approximately one hundred yards from the lake’s shoreline.

ISP investigators from Collinsville and Litchfield responded to the scene along with an ISP Crime Scene Investigator. On Wednesday evening the area was searched and processed until dark, before being secured over night by the Litchfield Police Department.

At approximately 9:00 A.M. Thursday, further searches of the area were conducted to locate any additional items of concern. This search included numerous investigators from multiple agencies, emergency management personnel and canine assets. All items recovered have been sent to the ISP Forensic Laboratory for further examination and analysis. At this time, there is no time frame on when this analysis will be completed.

There has been much speculation that the discover of the remains could be related to the ongoing investigation in Macoupin County concerning the disappearance of Denita Hedden. The Major Case Squad and the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department were contacted and upon investigation, there appears to be no apparent relationship to the remains found at Lake Lou Yaeger and the investigation into the disappearance of Denita Hedden.

ISP officials say this investigation is ongoing and any further information may be released at a later date.