Results From 2 County Blood Drives

The Mulberry Grove FFA chapter sponsored an American Red Cross blood drive Monday, April 2. Thirty-five people registered with 28 units collected. First-time donors Jacklynn Knerrer, Kennedy Quick, Chandler Hans, Corin Steiner, and Bethany Miller got blood drop pins. Daniel Blankenship got a 2-gallon pin. Charles Fiscus, Brayden Mosley, and Jack Criner each donated red blood cells.

Tuesday, April 3, the Greenville Federal Correctional Institution hosted an American Red Cross blood drive for the staff in the training center. Sixteen people registered with nine units of whole blood and four units of red blood cells collected. Sarah Mickelson got a 4-gallon pin. Mike Spoto and Matt Wagoner each donated two units of red blood cells.