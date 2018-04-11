Self-Reliance & Sustainability Faire

Don and Jan Stover, of Greenville, owners of the Owl Creek Gazette, have been hard at work preparing for the publication’s fifth annual Self-Reliance and Sustainability Faire, to be held this Saturday, April 14 at the American Farm Heritage Museum.

Don and Jan said the point of the event is to bring to life the topics they discuss in the Owl Creek Gazette each month.

The Stovers said there will be a wide variety of vendors Saturday, all of whom will have demonstrations. The Hills Fort Society will also be at the fort replica.

Numerous special presentations will be offered at the Faire on topics such as butterfly sanctuaries, vintage jewelry, the healing power of music, and more. The keynote speaker is Professor Kevin Radaker who portrays Henry David Thoreau.

A Creekside Concert will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 PM, featuring local musicians Jared Chesnut, Taylor Steele, Stacey Rhodes, Dale Hanabarger & Erin O’Toole, Craig Baumberger, and Swamp Weiss.

Jan Stover said advance tickets cost $7.50 and are available at Adam Brothers and TNT RV & Generator Services in Greenville, the Sunshine House Health Food Store, and at Tibbetts’ Bed, Breakfast & Books in Highland through Friday. Tickets can be purchased at OwlCreekGazette.com as well. Tickets at the door will be $10.

Doors open Saturday at 9 AM and food will be available for purchase.