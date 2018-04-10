Sentenced to 17 Years On Drug Charges

Last month, Constance E. Scott, formerly known as Constance Towell, of Greenville, was sentenced to state prison after pleading guilty to a Class X charge of methamphetamine delivery. She was ordered to serve 17 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

A second count of methamphetamine delivery was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Upon release from prison, Scott will be on three years mandatory supervised release.

The defendant pled guilty to delivery of more than 17 grams of methamphetamine in July of 2017. Bond County State’s Attorney Chris Bauer said Scott sold approximately 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine to a cooperating informant for $4,000. He added that two other deliveries of the drug were allegedly committed by the Greenville woman, but were not prosecuted as part of a plea agreement.

According to Bauer, Scott has seven prior felony convictions, each which resulted in prison sentences. Two of those sentences stemmed from her failing to successfully complete probation orders.

The state’s attorney reported the 2017 case was investigated by the South Central Illinois Drug Task Force and Scott was apprehended with the assistance of the Bond County Sheriff’s Department.

State’s Attorney Bauer said the county benefits from the work of the drug task force. “Special law enforcement weapons are necessary if we’re going to build cases against savvy, high-volume drug dealers,” he said. “The South Central Illinois Drug Task Force makes these unique weapons available to us. If we’re going to be serious about combatting the drug problem that exists throughout our county, we’re going to have to use all of the weapons available to us.”

The sheriff’s department has not had a member on the task force in about three years, but currently has a K-9 unit.

The Greenville City Council is now discussing the possibility of funding an officer for the task force.