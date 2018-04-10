Sewer Project Update From City Manager

A section of Beaumont Avenue in Greenville was closed to traffic earlier this week as part of the city’s project to extend sewer service to locations without it. That roadway has since been reopened for regular traffic.

A sewer main is being installed at the site.

City Manager Dave Willey said it will be a long project and about half of the segments have been worked on. No connections have yet been made to the new sewer pipe. He said the wet weather has held up progress.

Willey said there might be only one or two more road closures as work continues.

He said the project is important for citizens and the city. Over 200 city residents that are not connected will be added to the system. He said it’s particularly important for those who have aging septic systems. He further added that everyone is better off when sewage is treated centrally, rather than in individual systems.

More information is available by calling the municipal building at 664-1644.