Simple Room 35th Anniversary Celebration

The Simple Room in Greenville is celebrating its 35th anniversary.

The Simple Room is also planning to construct a new building near its current location at the intersection of Fourth Street and Franklin Avenue.

Lorna Gaffney, Simple Room director of marketing and communication, said a special event will be held Sunday, April 15 from 6 to 8 PM at Durley Camp to celebrate the anniversary.

Gaffney said the goal is to have the new building ready for the new school year.

Those wanting to attend Sunday’s anniversary event are asked to RSVP at 664-2894 or e-mail info@simpleroom.org.

Gaffney said the Simple Room now has a 35-year history of helping K-12 grade youth in and around Greenville.

