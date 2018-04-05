SJH Economic Impact

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland is a key contributor to the local and state economies, providing steady job growth while improving the health of the residents and communities we serve. According to a new report, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland employs 198 full-time equivalent (FTE) health care professionals, resulting in 260 additional jobs for the community, and generates a total annual impact of $86,782,045 on the local and state economies.

The report, HSHS St. Joseph’s Highland: Our Impact on the Economy, was developed in conjunction with the Illinois Health and Hospital Association (IHA) and its statewide economic impact report, Illinois Hospitals and Health Systems $95.3 Billion State Economic Impact.

“We are proud to serve our community by both providing essential health care services and strengthening our local and state economy,” said John Ludwig, President and CEO of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland. “By employing highly skilled health care professionals and spurring more economic activity through our spending on goods, services and capital improvements such as the establishment of our new private outpatient waiting area and reconstruction of the Women and Children’s Center to include a private lactation room and a separate space for 3D mammography, St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland has a critical role in the local and state economies.”

“To continue to retain and create jobs, attract businesses to our community, and provide access to high-quality health care services, Illinois hospitals must have the funding support they need to remain fiscally sound,” said Ludwig.

Among the report’s key findings:

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland employs 198 FTE health care professionals, expending $15,660,377 a year on payroll, creating an additional 290 jobs for the local economy and generating approximately $37,389,377 in economic activity in the community.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland spends $20,590,947 on goods and services, resulting in $49,292,668 in economic activity in the local and state economies.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland has a total annual economic impact of $86,782,045.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland continually takes steps to boost the local economy and advance health care services offered to the residents of this region. For example, St. Joseph’s Hospital has the Friends Van program, which brings those who cannot drive or do not have means for transportation to medical appointments, dental appointments, the grocery store, etc. at no charge.

In addition, the report identifies the economic impacts of Illinois hospitals statewide:

Illinois hospitals and health systems have a total impact of $95.3 billion annually on the state’s economy.

Health care employment has grown by 30 percent between 2000 and 2017 while overall Illinois employment has remained relatively flat.

For every hospital job in Illinois, 1.3 jobs are created in other sectors.

For every dollar hospitals and health systems spend, an additional $1.40 is generated in state and local economies.

Besides the positive impact St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland has on the local economies, the hospital provides enormous benefits to the community which increases access to care for the underserved, enhances health and wellness in the community, and advances medical education and knowledge. During the last fiscal year (July 1, 2016-June 30, 2017), St. Joseph’s provided $3.5 million in Community Support through benefits to those who are uninsured/underinsured and for community health services. Included in this amount was $762,000 provided for Charity Care at cost and $2.3 million for unreimbursed care provided under the Medicaid program and other public programs. The remaining amount of Community Benefit funds were invested in areas such as research, education for health professionals, and other community health services.

“Illinois hospitals and health systems serve their communities in so many ways. They provide needed health care around the clock, they strengthen local economies and employ local residents, and they lead and fund initiatives to improve individual and population health,” said IHA President and CEO A.J. Wilhelmi. “Their role is vital and truly irreplaceable in communities across the state.”

“Illinois hospitals and health systems count on the support of elected officials at the state and federal levels. Illinois residents deserve to have quality healthcare and to live in economically thriving communities. For hospitals to continue to achieve these goals, they cannot sustain further cuts at the state and federal levels,” Wilhelmi added.

IHA’s statewide report, “Illinois Hospitals and Health Systems $95.3 billion State Economic Impact” is available on IHA’s Web site, team-iha.org. For more information about HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland download the HSHS Southern Illinois Division Annual Report/Community Benefit Report by visiting the hospital’s web site at stjosephshighland.org and clicking on “Publications and Forms” at the bottom of the home page. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.