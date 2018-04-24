SJH Receives National Award

In recognition for achievements in sustainability and waste reduction, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland has received a Partner Recognition Award from Practice Greenhealth, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care. The award is one of the Environmental Excellence Awards given each year to honor environmental achievements in the health care sector.

The award is given to health care facilities that are changing their practices to become more sustainable and have achieved progress in areas such as waste reduction, renewable energy adoption, food purchasing and mercury elimination. They also must have a recycling rate of at least 10 percent for their entire waste stream.

“As health care providers, sustainability is at the core of our Healing mission and central to protecting the health of our patients, staff and community,” said John Ludwig, President and CEO of St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland. “It is just one of the ways we live out our Franciscan values of reverence for the earth. We look forward to working with Practice Greenhealth to make our practices even more sustainable”

The award will be presented at the Practice Greenhealth Environmental Excellence Awards Gala, set for May 9 in San Diego at the conclusion of the CleanMed Conference & Exhibition.

Along with HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, two other hospitals in the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System were also honored with awards from Practice Greenhealth – HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon and HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham both won the Partner for Change Award. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese and HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville are also affiliates of HSHS and part of the HSHS Southern Illinois Division.