Home and business owners are invited to a solar energy presentation Wednesday, April 25, in Adam Brothers Coffee and Music in Greenville. Registration is from 2:30 – 3:00 p.m., with the presentation from 3:00 – 3:40 and time for questions after. A copy of your utility bill is required for admission. There is no charge to attend and the presentation is sponsored by Tick Tock Energy. For more information or to RSVP, call 217-994-9020.