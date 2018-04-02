Sorento Fourth Grade Class Sponsors Blood Drive

Monday, March 26, the Sorento Fourth Grade class sponsored its 13th annual American Red Cross blood drive.

Teacher Christina Pashia initiated the classroom project shortly after a natural disaster when there was a demand for blood. Students learn about the blood donating process and the importance of donating. They work together, assist donors, and learn of the need to be a volunteer.

Fifteen people registered with fifteen units of whole blood collected.

Corrine Varner and her son Tom Varner each got a 5-gallon pin.