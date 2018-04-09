Special Library Days In April

Two special days are planned at the Greenville Public Library this month.

Library Director Jo Keillor said when you visit on National Submarine Day, you have a chance to enter, no purchase necessary, to win a sub sandwich. Erasers, provided by Greenville Tire Service, will be handed out on the 15th.

Submarine Day is Wednesday April 11. Since National Rubber Eraser Day is on a Sunday, it will be celebrated at the library on Friday, April 13. Keillor said National Scrabble Day will also be observed on April 13 with Scrabble games set out for visitors to play.

The library is open Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.