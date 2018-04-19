Special Theme Days At Greenville Library

The Greenville Public Library has three special days planned in the next few weeks.

The first is Monday, which is take a chance day, according to Library Director Jo Keillor. On that day, you can guess how many items are in a jar. The person who comes closest, wins the items in the jar, which were provided by local businesses.

IGA is sponsoring National Pretzel Day on Thursday, April 26th. Library patrons can get a free bag of pretzels.

Baby Day is Wednesday, May 2. Any parent, guardian, or babysitter is invited to bring little ones to the library for a special story time at 10:30 AM. That day is cosponsored by Project Parenting, who will donate a book to every family that attends.

The library is located at 414 West Main Street. More information is available by calling 664-3115.