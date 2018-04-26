Sponsor A Student In The Weekend Backpack Program

The Bond County Unit 2 Weekend Backpack Program picks up where federal and state meal programs fall short. Those programs provide no benefit to students on Saturday, Sunday, or holiday weekends.

But the Weekend Backpack Program provides students with kid-friendly, individually packaged food items that are easy to prepare, even without a stove or other equipment.

The program currently serves 60 students.

Program coordinators are working to expand the program to include at least 80 students and have a goal of having 20 students sponsored for the entire next school year.

Community members or groups may sponsor a student for $40.00 per quarter of the year.

For more information, call Amanda O’Regan at the Greenville Elementary School.