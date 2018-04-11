Excel Bottling Company, the makers of Ski Soda, have partnered with the Community Link to create a new signature beverage for the Community Link’s upcoming Buddy Walk. The new carbonated strawberry lemonade soda is called the “Sweetest Mile”.

Sweetest Mile can be purchased at Excel Bottling Company, local convenience and grocery stores and at the Buddy Walk. A portion of the sales will be donated to Community Link.

Community Link’s 12th Annual Buddy Walk will be held Saturday, May 5th at Northside Park in Breese. Go to www.commlink.org/buddywalk for more information or to register for the walk or 5K.