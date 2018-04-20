The Factory Theatre Presents “Country Ella”

To conclude its 44th season, The Factory Theatre at Greenville University will perform the kid-friendly comedy COUNTRY ELLA on April 26—28 at 7:30 pm with a special matinee performance at 2:30 pm on the 28th. Written by Greenville University alumnus Wes Cannon, COUNTRY ELLA puts a new farmer-rustic spin on the classic Cinderella-style fairytale that is sure to be fun for the whole family. Unique to this production, several children from the Greenville community are joining GU students in the cast. The cast includes Chasity Cook, Will Sunderland, Emilia Ferraro, Shelbi Fisher, Clayton Loraine, Katie Gouge, Kinley Groves, Than Williams, Kelsey Middleton, and Joel Penalo. Audiences young and old will enjoy the zany antics of the larger-than-life characters, colorful costumes, and line-dancing.

Factory Theatre Director Jes Adam said about the production, “We are thrilled to present this 45 minutes long, one-act comedy for the children and families in our community. Wes has written a very charming, clever, and silly spin on Cinderella that our audiences will undoubtedly enjoy.” The Factory Theatre recently committed to producing at least one piece of theatre for children as a part of its regular theatrical season. Adam said, “Theatre has a responsibility to help educate and entertain younger audiences. The Factory Theatre hopes to introduce live performance to new generations right here in Greenville every year. I think kids make the best audiences.”

The Factory Theatre is located in the Kelsey Building on Harris Ave, right across the street from CVS. Performances of COUNTRY ELLA begin at 7:30 each evening from Thursday the 26th to Saturday the 28th, with a Saturday matinee at 2:30. Tickets are $5 for both students and adults and are available at Jo’s Java, Watson’s Drug Store, Adam Brothers Coffeehouse, and at the door. For more information call Jes Adam at 217-273-5896.