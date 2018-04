Greenville Firefighters responded Monday, at 3:02 p.m., to a report of a tractor fire on Hazel Dell Road.

According to the fire report, The owner hauled materials to be burned to a burn pile and got off the tractor to start the fire. When he got back on the tractor to move it, the tractor would not start and caught on fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

Damage is estimated at approximately $30,000.00 and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters were on the scene about 45 minutes.