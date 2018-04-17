Unit 1 To Benefit From Extra Funding

There has been a lot in the news recently about additional funding, or “new money” for school districts in Illinois.

Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Superintendent Brad Turner told WGEL the state legislature approved an additional $350 to distribute to school districts in the state. Mulberry Grove will receive approximately $150,000 in new money along with its usual distribution.

Click below to hear more:

Turner said the extra money is a benefit, but it won’t completely reverse the $1 million negative impact the state’s recent budget troubles has had over the past several years.

Click below to hear his comments:

For now, Turner told WGEL, the funds will be used to hire additional staff to meet the needs of students. Officials are looking at hiring a school nurse, a counselor, and a dean of students.

Click below to hear more:

Turner said the $150,000 that is received this year should be included in the district’s normal discernment next year, plus whatever the state is able to release in new money.

Click below to hear his comments:

The ultimate goal of this new legislation is to help districts reach at least 90% adequacy in funding and meeting student needs. Turner said that could be up to a 15 year process depending on the availability of state funds.