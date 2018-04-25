Unit 2 Finance, Books & Athletic Trainers

At its April meeting, the Bond County Unit 2 school board amended the budget to reflect the money recently received from bond refunding. The amendment also includes money recently released by the state of Illinois to the district.

Superintendent Wes Olson reported the financial status of the district has improved since the original budget was adopted last September.

The board plans another budget amendment at its June meeting to reflect the end-of-year balances. The new fiscal year begins on July 1.

The board made a loan of $13,000 from the working cash fund to cover remaining TORT insurance costs for March.

It approved the purchase of $230,531 worth of new textbooks.

They are for writing and science in kindergarten through 8th grades, biology in grades 9 and 10, and math in grades 9 through 12. A science subscription is also included.

Three of the book sets will be paid for with education fund money and Title funds will be used for the other books. The district still needs to purchase general science text books for high school freshmen.

A team of teachers and administrators met and recommended the books to obtain.

The district has renewed its contract with HSHS Holy Family Hospital to provide a certified athletic trainer for all athletes.

The cost will be $1,666.66 per month.