Unit Two Board Takes Personnel Action

Following an executive session, the Bond County Unit 2 School Board took action on personnel items Monday night.

A 100-day contract was approved for Bill Carpenter to continue as a part-time assistant principal at Greenville Elementary School for next school year.

Marissa Presnell was hired as a speech and language pathologist for the 2018-19 school year.

New food service employees at Greenville Elementary School are Brenda Summers and Susan Smith. Summers will work three hours per day and Smith two and one-half hours per day for the rest of this school year.

Lauren Hahn was hired as the high school assistant volleyball coach for next season.

The retirements of Darlene Hartley as library clerk at Greenville Junior High and Max Sussenbach as a school bus driver were approved, both effective at the conclusion of the 2019-2020 school year.

The board changed the retirement date for Nancy Volkmar as a special education teacher at Sorento, to the end of this school year.

Intermittent leaves of absence were granted to Connie-Marlow Links at Greenville Elementary School, and Tessa Weidner at the high school.