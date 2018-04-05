Unit Two Summer Classes Approved

The Bond County Unit 2 School Board has approved summer classes at the high school.

The plan is to offer math, English and driver’s education courses for four weeks from late May into June.

Math and English are for students wanting to recover credits. The fees are $100 for classroom driver’s education and $175 for each of the other two classes. The behind-the-wheel driver’s education fee will be the same as during the regular school year.

The board renewed the agreement with the South East Purchasing Cooperative to save money on food items that are regularly ordered for cafeterias.

Membership in the Illinois High School Association for the 2018-19 school year was approved. The IHSA has waived fees for the school.