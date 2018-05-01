Adam Resigning From City Council

The Greenville City Council will have a new member soon.

At a special meeting Monday night, Jes Adam made the announcement. He said he will be moving away from Greenville after May 30. He will attend the next regular council meeting.

Adam must submit a notarized letter of resignation for it to be official. The council will then have 60 days to fill the vacancy.

Mayor Alan Gaffner will make a recommendation for a new councilman and seek approval from the other three councilmen.

Gaffner said Adam has been a valuable member of the council. He thanked him for the three years he served the city and said he hopes Adam returns as a resident someday.

The mayor said Adam has consented to remain on the council until he moves out of the city.

Adam has completed three years of his four-year term. His replacement will finish the final year, and then the position will be on the ballot in 2019 as a four-year term.

Mayor Gaffner reached out to those with an interest of being on the council.

Residents interested in being on the council should contact Mayor Gaffner, or City Manager Dave Willey. Their e-mail addresses can be accessed on the city’s website at Greenville Illinois dot com.