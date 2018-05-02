Child Sex Offender Allegedly On GES Grounds

Joseph E. Curtis, age 35 of Greenville, has been charged in Bond County Circuit Court with Class 4 felony unlawful presence of a sex offender within a school zone.

It is alleged that on April 24 Curtis, a child sex offender, was at the Greenville Elementary School while persons under the age of 18 were present.

Appearing in court two days later, a judge appointed Calvin Fuller as the defendant’s attorney.

Bond was set at $25,000. Curtis remains incarcerated in the Bond County jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled in court for May 11.