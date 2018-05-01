Community National Day Of Prayer Service

Thursday has been designated as the National Day of Prayer.

Bond County pastors invite residents to attend a special program.

Tyson Graber from the Greenville First Christian Church said many churches are involved and everyone is welcome to the service. The service will be on the courthouse lawn at noon Thursday, May 3. The program will last about 45 minutes. Prayer will focus on local government, national government, the local school systems, family unity, and those families in need of extra help.

