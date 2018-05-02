Donations Accepted For Sussenbach’s Following Fire

Donations are now being accepted to assist Max and Jo Sussenbach, of Greenville, following a fire that destroyed their home over the weekend.

The fire broke out in the garage of their home in the 1300 block of Chestnut in Greenville Sunday just before 5 PM. Fire departments from Greenville, Pocahontas, Smithboro, and Mulberry Grove responded. The home was a total loss, but no one was injured.

Accounts have been set up to benefit Max and Jo at Bradford National Bank and The First National Bank by Buchheit. Donations can be made in person at the banks or via a Paypal account that has been set up. Click HERE to visit the Paypal account.