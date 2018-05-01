Grass Fires In Keyesport & Pocahontas

Keyesport firefighters responded to a report of a grass fire Monday afternoon on Oriole Drive in Harbor Light Bay. According to Chief Jim Golder the fire was caused by burning leaves in the ditch. No property loss or injuries occurred. Firefighters were on the scene for about 30 minutes. Approximately 1/4 acre burned.

Pocahontas-Old Ripley Firefighters were called Monday, at 11:35 p.m., to a field fire on Rt. 140 at Terrapin Ridge Road. Greenville Firefighters were called for mutual aid. According to the fire report, it was a small fire and they were on the scene just a few minutes.