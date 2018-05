The Greenville Garden Club annual plant sale is Saturday, May 5, from 8:00 a.m. – noon, on the Thrift Shop parking lot.

There will be a variety of annuals and perennials of several sizes and types. Plants may be donated before the sale or brought to the site that morning.

Proceeds will be used for civic projects throughout Greenville.

For more information, call Linda at 664-0329.