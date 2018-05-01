Greenville High School Prom Court

Greenville High School will hold its spring prom Saturday night at the gymnasium.

The doors open at 7 p.m. and the queen and king coronation is at 8:30. This year’s theme is “Paris . . . City of Lights.”

Five senior girls are queen candidates and five senior boys are running for prom king.

Queen candidates include Anastasia Baird, Cameryn Gan, Logan Hilmes, Daisy Kaplan and Hannah Williams.

Up for king are Joshua Forsberg, Jonathan Hall, Brandon Hamel, Christian Hanna and T.J. Zobrist.

The queen and king will be selected by those attending prom.

After the coronation and dance, a post-prom party will take place at the school.

Post-Prom Committee Member Carmen Caldieraro spoke about the event. She said the goal of the event is to give them a safe option to celebrate after prom. Students will have activities in the gym until 3 or 4 AM.

Those attending prom will be introduced just prior to entering the gymnasium.