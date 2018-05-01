HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland Auxiliary Donates $10,000 to Hospital’s Cardiac Rehab & Friends Van Program

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland Auxiliary donated $7,500 to replace a blood pressure kiosk and to purchase and additional kiosk for the hospital’s Center for Cardiac Rehab and Wellness. The blood pressure kiosks are used for participants in the Healthy Pathways program.

The Healthy Pathways program is available for those who complete outpatient Cardiac or Pulmonary Rehab, those with a history of cardiac or pulmonary disease and those with risk factors for the following conditions: high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes and congestive heart failure. The program allows participants to continue their path to a healthy lifestyle in a supervised environment.

“Healthy Pathways program participants use the kiosks to check their blood pressure, pulse, weight and oxygen levels before and after their exercise sessions. The kiosks have the capability to capture all their vital sign readings at one sitting, which increases efficiency and improves the overall monitoring process,” said Patricia Noe, Cardiac Rehab Facilitator for HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland. This allows for better management for chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, COPD, diabetes and prevents complications with ongoing monitoring in the program. We are very thankful to the Auxiliary for supporting our program and helping keep our patients healthy,” said Noe.

The remaining $2,500 was donated to support the purchase of a new Friends Van. The Friends Van program is a transportation service offered by the hospital that transports community members to medical, dental, and other personal appointments at no cost.

“The Auxiliary is very dedicated to St. Joseph’s Hospital,” said Carol Kramper, President of the HSHS St. Joseph’s Auxiliary. Our hospital provides so much to our community, and we are honored to be able to give back to the hospital.”

To learn more about services offered by St. Joseph’s Center for Cardiac Rehab and Wellness or the Friends Van program, visit www.stjosephshighland.org.

For more information about the Auxiliary and how to become a member, visit http://www.stjosephshighland.org/Community-Connection/Auxiliary-Volunteers.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s in Breese, and HSHS Holy Family in Greenville.