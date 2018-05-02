Norm Hall Named Simpson University President

Dr. Norman Hall of Greenville is now a university president.

On Tuesday, Hall was announced as the new president of Simpson University in Redding, California. He will officially become Simpson’s 15th president on June 1.

Hall has spent the last 20 years at Greenville University, serving as a dean and vice-president.

At Simpson, Dr. Hall will replace Robin Drummer, who is retiring as president.

Hall was the unanimous choice of the Simpson University president search committee and board for the position.

He and his wife, Alison, have three children, Jacob and Naomi in college and Jonathan, a senior at Greenville High School. Alison is a teacher and coach at the high school.