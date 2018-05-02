Shobonier Man Killed In Accident Near Patoka

A Shobonier man, 25-year-old Travis Collier, was killed early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle accident west of Patoka.

Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon said Collier had been with friends on the east side of Carlyle Lake. He left the area in the early morning hours Sunday, but did not arrive home.

Cannon said when friends and family realized Collier had not reached home, they spent the day searching for him.

Sunday afternoon, a farmer driving a tractor in the area saw the vehicle on its top in a creek bed. The vehicle could not be seen from the road above.

Coroner Cannon reported the Collier vehicle apparently drifted off the side of the road, went airborne across the creek and struck a retaining wall. Collier was alone in his vehicle.