Special Days At Greenville Public Library

Three more fun days have been scheduled at the Greenville Public Library, beginning Wednesday.

Library Director Jo Keillor said Wednesday, May 2 is “Baby Day”, where parents or grandparents are invited to a special story time geared for toddlers. The time is 10:30 to 11 AM. Project Parenting will have a book for every child in attendance.

May 15 is National Chocolate Chip Day and cookies will be distributed.

Lucky Penny Day is May 23. Bradford National Bank has donated prizes for the occasion. Twelve pennies will be hidden throughout the library. Prizes will be awarded to those who find the pennies.

More information is available by calling the library at 664-3115.