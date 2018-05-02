St. Joseph’s Hospital & HPD Giving Away Bicycle Helmets

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland and Highland Police Department invite the community to attend their annual Bike Rodeo on Saturday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to noon at Highland High School Parking Lot. The first 100 participants will receive a free bike helmet, and the last check-in time will be 11:30 a.m.

This event will offer:

Free bike helmet fittings

Bike inspections and light maintenance for those who bring their bike

Education on fire prevention from local fire and EMS departments

Refreshments, drawings and giveaways

“With summer right around the corner, it is recommended to have your bike inspected and your helmet properly fitted to avoid any accidents or injuries,” said Jody Marti, RN at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland and coordinator for the Bike Rodeo event. “We are thankful for the partnership with Highland Police Department and the support of all our sponsors who allow us to provide a fun-filled morning for our local families.”

This event is sponsored by HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital PrimeHealth Partners: Scott Credit Union, The Korte Company, Highland Machine and Oberbeck Grain Co.

Additional event sponsors include: The Cyclery, Tru-Buy, Korte Meats, Highland Optimist, Highland Moose Lodge, Highland Wal-Mart, Air Methods, Highland EMS, Highland Fire Department, Highland Pierron Fire Department and Foppe Visual Communications.

In the event of rain on May 5, a rain date is set for May 12. For more information about the Bike Rodeo, call (618) 651-2657.