Trial Date Set For Beccue

The trial date for a Fayette County man charged with murder has been moved further back in the summer.

Alexander Beccue, age 25 of St. Peter, faces two counts of first degree murder plus charges of alleged possession a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.

It’s alleged by the state that Beccue fatally shot Joshua Smith of Nokomis in the head at a Ramsey residence on August 11, 2017.

In Fayette County Circuit Court recently, a judge reset the trial date from June to August 20, at the request of Beccue’s attorney.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled in court for June 12.