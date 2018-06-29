Backhoe Fire On Tri Avenue

Highland-Pierron Firefighters responded Thursday, at 3:20 p.m., to a report of a backhoe on fire at a location on Tri Avenue northeast of Millersburg.

According to Fire Chief Steve Plocher, the owner had used the backhoe all day and parked it in the yard to go for a cool drink. When he came out about 15 minutes later, the backhoe was fully engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire is unknown and damage is estimated to be more than $50,000.00.

Greenville Firefighters provided mutual aid.

There were no injuries and Firefighters were on the scene about 45 minutes.