Fatal Crash On Interstate 70 In Fayette County

Illinois State Police responded Tuesday, June 26, at 6:20 p.m., to an accident with fatalities on Interstate 70, at the 75 mile marker west of St. Elmo in Fayette County.

According to the accident report, a Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Michelle C. Davis, age 36, of Allentown, PA was eastbound on Interstate 70. A Freightliner semi-truck, driven by Jerry L. Brown, age 51, of Atlanta, Georgia, was parked on the right shoulder of the Interstate. Davis drove completely onto the shoulder at a high rate of speed and struck the rear of the semi-trailer.

Davis and a passenger, Aerial F. McLean, age 30, of Silver Springs, MD were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Brown was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Effingham and was cited for alleged improper parking on the roadway.