The 2018 American Agri-Women Convention is November 15-18, in Springfield.

Any woman in agriculture may register for the full conference or one day as schedules permit. A variety of break-out sessions will be available along with several tours. A post-conference tour Sunday includes Lock and Dam 26 at Alton, Marcoot Creamery south of Greenville, and a farm tour meal at an Agri-Women member’s home.

For more information or to register, check the website www.illinoisagriwomen.org.