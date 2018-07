The 2018 Youth Outdoor Day, sponsored by area hunting and shooting organizations, is Saturday, August 11, in Patriot’s Park west of Greenville on Rt. 140. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. with activities from 8:00 – noon. The event is for youth ages 8-15. Youth ages 10 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. The event is limited to 60 participants so please respond by Tuesday, July 31 if you plan to attend. Call Greg Zykan at 339-8112.