70th Anniversary Fair Queen Reception

Bond County Fair officials are trying to contact former fair queens since this is the 70th anniversary of the fair.

A special reception for past queens is being planned the evening of the queen pageant, Monday, August 6. The event will be held prior to the pageant on August 6 at 6 PM in the Activity Building. It will conclude at 7 PM, allowing current queen candidates to be in place for the pageant at 7:30.

Those attending will be asked to pose for a queen’s 70th anniversary picture.

Earnest is asking everyone to help contact past queens. Anyone with an address or phone number for a former fair queen should contact Earnest through the fair’s Facebook page, or email bcqueenpageant@yahoo.com.

While the fair began in 1948, the first queen was crowned in 1951. There was no queen in 1956.

Since then, a queen has been chosen each year.